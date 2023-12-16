GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Corporation to lease out shops in shopping hub

December 16, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

With the Corporation’s newly built shopping hub on Gandhiji Road, Kalaimadu Silai Junction, ready for occupancy, the civic body has decided to auction and invite tenders to lease out the shops.

Under the Smart City Mission, the Corporation began work on the hub in March 2020 at a total cost of ₹17.40 crore and work was completed in 2022. It comes with 69 shops, space to park 70 cars, two-wheeler parking, open dining, escalator, lift facility and other amenities. The hub has a ground floor and three floors while the size of each shop ranges from 161.46 sq ft to 2,600 sq ft.

A release from Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy said that 21 shops in the ground floor and 22 shops each in the first and second floor are now available. Also, the third floor has three eateries and a children’s play area. The release said traders, public and government departments can use the facility, either the entire floor or shop wise, depending on their requirements, and have asked to approach the Corporation’s Central Office on Meenatchi Sundaranar Road in person during working hours for further details.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.