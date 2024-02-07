Corporation to hand over maintenance of school toilets to private company

February 07, 2024 05:20 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - ERODE

The Erode Corporation has decided to hand over the maintenance of toilets in 78 schools in the city to a private company for one year at a total cost of ₹2.65 crores.

Currently, the civic body maintains the toilets at corporation schools in all four zones of the city. With labour shortage affecting maintenance works, it has decided to hand over the maintenance to a private company for a year beginning February 1 this year to January 31, 2025. It is estimated that 86 workers are required for the purpose and the civic body has decided to get approval from the Director of Municipal Administration to permit a private company to carry out the work.