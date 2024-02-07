GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Corporation to hand over maintenance of school toilets to private company

February 07, 2024 05:20 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Erode Corporation has decided to hand over the maintenance of toilets in 78 schools in the city to a private company for one year at a total cost of ₹2.65 crores.

Currently, the civic body maintains the toilets at corporation schools in all four zones of the city. With labour shortage affecting maintenance works, it has decided to hand over the maintenance to a private company for a year beginning February 1 this year to January 31, 2025. It is estimated that 86 workers are required for the purpose and the civic body has decided to get approval from the Director of Municipal Administration to permit a private company to carry out the work.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.