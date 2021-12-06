Corporation to form panel to end flooding of underpasses

Coimbatore

06 December 2021 23:44 IST

Coimbatore Corporation will soon constitute a committee that will suggest a permanent solution to prevent inundation of underpasses in the city. A release from the Corporation said a preliminary meeting among Corporation officials and various stakeholders was held on Monday to identify members for the committee.

The release said public health experts, industrialists, experts in engineering from colleges and volunteers were among those who attended the meeting to discuss various issues in the light of Saturday’s inundation of Lanka Corner, Avinashi Road, Kaleeswara Mill, Kikani School and North Coimbatore underpasses.

The Commissioner said the expert committee would have to submit within a month a report suggesting permanent solutions to the problem. It should also suggest ways to prepare the city for the South West and North East monsoons, the release said.

