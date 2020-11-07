‘Corporation to focus on dengue control while fighting COVID-19 spread’

COIMBATORE

07 November 2020 00:14 IST

Coimbatore Corporation had pulled out of COVID-19 containment work the 800-odd domestic breeding checkers. It was now using them exclusively to fight dengue spread, Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian said here on Friday.

After the arrival of North East Monsoon in the city, the civic body was also focussed on controlling the spread of infection from mosquito bites, particularly dengue, by asking the checkers to their original task.

They would now spray larvicide wherever there was water stagnation – be it roads or other public places and also within houses and commercial establishments if they found larvae.

Meanwhile, the 2,200-odd workers whom the Corporation had engaged to fight the COVID-19 spread would go around spraying disinfectants and conducting door-to-door survey to identify people with fever or COVID-19 symptoms.

Mr. Pandian said the Corporation had asked its sanitary inspectors and field engineers to ensure that storm water drain was free of waste and silt. It had also asked them to ensure that they cleared from roads the silt within a day of removing it from drain.

Further, the civic body had asked engineers to clean drain, channels and the sanitary inspectors to remove waste off the roads, keep ready the motors used to pump out water from railway underpasses to ensure that the civic body removed stagnant water at the earliest.

Even as it focussed on dengue, the Corporation had stepped up vigil in areas where people went for Deepavali shopping. In particular, it was focussing on Central Zone.

The Central Zone assistant commissioner had formed teams to ensure that people wore mask and shopkeepers ensured maintenance of physical distance among customers.

Thus far, the Corporation had fined 2,104 persons and collected ₹ 1.52 lakh and fined commercial establishments 44,910 times and collected ₹ 32.57 lakh, he added.