Corporation to explore ways to increase water spread area in Muthannankulam

Coimbatore

18 August 2021 23:33 IST

Civic body to check Revenue Department records before removing encroachment

Coimbatore Corporation has started exploring ways to increase the water spread in Muthannankulam.

Following representation from the members of the public and activists, the Corporation was looking at increasing the water spread area by removing debris, Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara told The Hindu.

It was particularly looking at Muthannakulam where the Corporation continued to work to develop the water body under the Smart Cities Mission. After demolishing the houses built encroaching the water body, the debris spread revealed the extent to which the residents had invaded the water spread area.

After demolishing the houses, as the Corporation started the beautification work, activists had urged the Corporation to remove the debris to increase the water spread area. Consumer activist K. Kathirmathiyon, who had written to the Corporation in this regard, said the Corporation should not reduce the water spread area.

The Corporation that had removed only tile and thatched roofed houses in tanks taken up for development under the Smart Cities Mission should also look at demolishing those permanent structures built encroaching water spread area, particularly in Valangulam tank, he said and suggested that the Corporation look at the Public Works Department records to ascertain the original water spread area and remove encroachments.

He also referred to the Madras High Court direction ordering the Corporation and other agencies concerned to remove encroachments in River Noyyal basin.

Activists said they wanted the Corporation to act at once because delay in increasing the water spread area would pave way for more encroachments and removing illegal encroachments could provide the perception that they were legal and not encroached structures.

Mr. Sunkara, who recently held a meeting to review the Smart Cities Mission projects, said the civic body was keen on removing all encroachments in all tanks. But before doing so, the Corporation would have a look at the Revenue Department records so as to be sure about the nature and extent of encroachment.

As for increasing the water spread area in Muthannankulam, Mr. Sunkara said the Corporation was looking into the issue and ready to remove the debris to increase water spread area.