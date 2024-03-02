Corporation to establish bus terminal on Sakthi Road at ₹85 crore

March 02, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - ERODE

The Corporation has planned to establish a bus terminal near Kanirowther Lake on Sakthi Road at a total cost of ₹85 crore by acquiring private land.

The Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Erode Local Planning Area, submitted by the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL), said that the Central Bus Terminal located in the core city area abutting Mettur and Sathy Road is used by over one lakh passengers every day. All the city, mofussil and intercity buses are operated from the bus stand, which sees more than 4,100 bus services a day. The report pointed out the need for satellite bus stands at Solar and Sathy Road and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that two bus stands would be established in the city.

Currently, work to construct a bus stand at Solar at ₹63.50 crore is nearing completion and is expected to be operational in a few months. Buses heading towards south-bound districts like Karur, Tiruchi, Madurai and Kanniyakumari were planned to be operated from the terminal at Solar.

The civic body identified 13.81 acres of private land near the lake for which the negotiations were held with land owners and the value was fixed at ₹136.15 crore. Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara submitted a proposal to the Commissionerate of Land Administration seeking permission to acquire the land. Later, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy held talks with the land owners after which the price was reduced to ₹59.38 crore.

A proposal was submitted to the Commissioner of Municipal Administration seeking ₹59.38 crore for acquiring land and ₹85 crore for constructing the bus stand. Administrative sanction was given for the project. It was decided to acquire the land through private negotiation at a State-level talk and the Commissionerate of Land Administration has urged the Commissioner of Municipal Administration to submit a proposal after talks. Corporation officials said the process is on for the same after which the project would be given clearance.