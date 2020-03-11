Corporation to develop reserved site with German technical assistance

Coimbatore

11 March 2020 23:43 IST

The civic body has chosen the site at Marudha Nagar in Kavundampalayam to convert it into a park

The 60-cent reserved site at Marudha Nagar in Ward 06 – Kavundampalayam – will soon be a park.

The Coimbatore Corporation had joined hands with the Marudha Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association and German technical agency GIZ to develop the site.

Sources familiar with the development said the GIZ would come up with technical inputs and detailed plan for developing the site. Based on the plan, the Corporation would arrive at the cost and then consider taking up the work.

The residents had been involved in the development exercise as they gave their requirements and inputs to the GIZ team and Corporation officials when they visited the site a few days ago.

The GIZ’s cooperation was a fall out of the cooperation between the Indian and German governments. The objective was to develop urban green spaces and Coimbatore was one among the three Indian cities chosen for the project, Kochi and Bhubaneswar being the other two.

They said the Corporation and German teams had chosen the Marudha Nagar reserved site because it fit the bill – the project should benefit as many people as possible or that the site chosen should be in a densely populated area, the availability of land to work should be sufficient and should not have any green cover.

After visiting a few sites, when the teams zeroed in on the Marudha Nagar it interacted with the residents, who said they wanted a walkers' path, children's play area and green cover.

Based on the inputs, three teams worked with the residents and came with three different plans – to use the land to recycle grey water and use the treated water to water saplings to develop green cover; house models to educate students on various aspects of urban planning, rainwater harvest and other environment-friendly, farming, and, raise a bio-fence on the periphery of the reserved site and earmark a portion of the site to develop a green zone.

The sources said the German team had taken all the three inputs to develop a comprehensive plan incorporating all the elements, including those that the residents had wanted.

As and when developed, the site would turn into a model park for not only the area but the rest of the city as well, they added.