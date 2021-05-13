Corporation to conduct medical camps at 37 places

Coimbatore Corporation is continuing regular medical camps in all the five zones to identify COVID-19 cases and people with symptoms of the disease. According to the civic body, camps will be held at 37 places on Thursday.

In the north zone, camps will be held at S.P. Nagar, Sengal Thottam, Dharani Nagar, Ganapathy Managar, VOC Nagar, Balaguru Garden, PRP Garden, Anjugam Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Kuppanna Gounder Street and ATR Nagar.

Rangaswamy Chettiar Street, Sengappa Konar Street, Gandhi Nagar, Vadapatti Road, Bright Garden, Rose Avenue and U-Block are the camp sites in the south zone.

In the east zone, the camps will be arranged at Sreepathy Nagar, Thippe Gounder Street, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Vinayagar Kovil Street, Income Tax Colony and Bharathi Nagar.

Karunanidhi Nagar, Nalla Gounder Street, Mariamman Kovil, Mariamman Kovil at SN Palayam, Lanka Corner at Mecricar Road, Devanga Nagar and Lakshmi Nagar at Bommanampalayam are camp locations in the west zone.

The camp in the central zone will be held at Gandhipuram 8th Street, Pasumpon Nagar, Uppara Street, Sengupta Street, Ukkadam housing unit and Sundar Street.

For COVID-19 related queries, people can contact 1077, 0422-2302323 and 9750554321.