Corporation to clean and develop Sanganoor Canal at ₹79.30 crore

COIMBATORE

06 September 2021 23:23 IST

Coimbatore Corporation will start work to clean the Sanganoor Canal and build roads along its banks.

Sources familiar with the project said the civic body recently issued work order to contractor J.S. Associate Development India Pvt. Ltd. following a resolution passed at the July council meeting.

Advertising

Advertising

The corporation would develop the stretch of the canal between Mettupalayam Road and Sathyamangalam Road in two phases for about ₹80 crore.

The State Government under the Infrastructure and Amenities Fund would extend financial support.

Of the ₹79.30 crore, the Government would give ₹49.96 crore and the civic body would chip in with 29.34 crore, the sources said.

In the first phase, the corporation would develop that stretch of the canal between the Mettupalayam Road and Sathyamangalam Road for 2.3 km for ₹49 crore. And, in the second phase it would develop the stretch from 2.31 km to 3.30 km for ₹30.30 crore.

The sources said the contractor would start the work anytime soon and had two years to complete the 3.30 km stretch.

The work involved cleaning the canal – removing bushes, removing waste from the canal to ensure smooth flow of water, arresting sewage flow and strengthening the banks. And then, build roads along both the banks to improve connectivity between the Mettupalayam Road and Sathyamangalam Road.

The corporation had earlier proposed development of the entire stretch of the canal till the Trichy Road and had estimated ₹458 crore for the project as it included removing encroachments and providing alternative accommodation for the people living along the banks.

But due to paucity of funds the corporation had proposed to develop the canal and build roads in phases.

The project was also announced by then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the run-up to the mayor by-election, a few years ago.