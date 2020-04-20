Corporation to buy new spraying machines

Coimbatore Corporation will buy five new machines to spray disinfectants to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

Sources familiar with the development say that the civic body tested one such machine a few days ago in Telugupalayam and in Kuniamuthur and after satisfying itself of the effectiveness, it has decided to buy five machines – one each a zone. A machine costs ₹ 20 lakh.

The sources say that the Corporation mounted the machine on a container lorry to spray disinfectant. The machine comes with two tanks of varying capacities – 5,000 litre and 2,000 litre. With the 5,000 litre tank, the machine will spray disinfectant for an hour.

At present, the Corporation is buying only the machines and to use them will hire trucks.

Once the lockdown period is over, the Corporation will use the machines in its dump yard in Vellalore to spray water during fire accident or chemicals for fly control, the sources add.