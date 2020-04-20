Coimbatore

Corporation to buy new spraying machines

The Coimbatore Corporation is planning to use a machine to spray disinfectants during the lockdown period.

The Coimbatore Corporation is planning to use a machine to spray disinfectants during the lockdown period.   | Photo Credit: SPL

Coimbatore Corporation will buy five new machines to spray disinfectants to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

Sources familiar with the development say that the civic body tested one such machine a few days ago in Telugupalayam and in Kuniamuthur and after satisfying itself of the effectiveness, it has decided to buy five machines – one each a zone. A machine costs ₹ 20 lakh.

The sources say that the Corporation mounted the machine on a container lorry to spray disinfectant. The machine comes with two tanks of varying capacities – 5,000 litre and 2,000 litre. With the 5,000 litre tank, the machine will spray disinfectant for an hour.

At present, the Corporation is buying only the machines and to use them will hire trucks.

Once the lockdown period is over, the Corporation will use the machines in its dump yard in Vellalore to spray water during fire accident or chemicals for fly control, the sources add.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 20, 2020 11:03:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/corporation-to-buy-new-spraying-machines/article31391488.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY