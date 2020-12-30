Corporation tax collector gets two-year jail term in graft case in Salem

Salem

30 December 2020 23:59 IST

He had demanded ₹ 7,000 for property name transfer

A Corporation tax collector was on Wednesday sentenced to undergo two years of imprisonment in a graft case in 2010.

T. Pradeepan (54) of Kitchipalayam was running a tyre retreading company from a rented building. He purchased the building on July 21, 2010 and submitted an application to the Corporation’s Ammapettai Zonal office on March 9, 2011 seeking property name transfer and for fixing tax.

Tax collector R. Balakrishnan (53) inspected the building and demanded ₹ 7,000 for name transfer. Since Padeepan refused to give the money, Balakrishnan asked him to pay ₹ 6,000 and get the work done.

Advertising

Advertising

Pradeepan alerted the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths, who arrested Balakrishnan.

A case was registered against him and the case was in trial at the Special Court for Corruption Act Cases.

Judge V.P. Suganthi found Balakrishnan guilty and sentenced him to undergo two years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 15,000.