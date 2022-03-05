Corporation tax collection centres in Coimbatore to function on Sundays

To help people pay tax, water charges and other dues before the end of the current financial year, the Coimbatore Corporation will keep its tax collection centres open on Sundays.

A release from the civic body said its tax collection centres would be open on March 6, 13, 20 and 27 and function as usual.

Persons with property tax, vacant land tax and water charge dues should make use of the opportunity to pay up before the year-end, the civic body appealed and said alternatively, tax assessees could also pay online at tnurbanepay.tn.gov.in.