Corporation Tax appellate committee elected

July 27, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Tax Appellate Committee elections were held on Thursday and the following were elected.

Of the ten nominations, nine were declared elected as follows: R. Karpagam (Ward 1), Kumudam (Ward 37), Saravanakumar (ward 69), K. Shanthi (Ward 41), V. Suma (Ward 83), Sumitra (Ward 58), Baby Sudha (Ward 45), Ponnusamy (Ward 6) and Rajkumar (Ward 76).

Certificates were distributed to the winners by the Corporation Commissioner M. Pratap, in the presence of Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan.