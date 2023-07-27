HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Corporation Tax appellate committee elected

July 27, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Tax Appellate Committee elections were held on Thursday and the following were elected.

Of the ten nominations, nine were declared elected as follows: R. Karpagam (Ward 1), Kumudam (Ward 37), Saravanakumar (ward 69), K. Shanthi (Ward 41), V. Suma (Ward 83), Sumitra (Ward 58), Baby Sudha (Ward 45), Ponnusamy (Ward 6) and Rajkumar (Ward 76).

Certificates were distributed to the winners by the Corporation Commissioner M. Pratap, in the presence of Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.