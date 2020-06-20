Corporation takes up Kurichi tank restoration work

Coimbatore

20 June 2020 23:07 IST

The development work will be taken up at a cost ₹52.16 crore

Coimbatore Corporation on Saturday began the ₹ 52.16-crore Kurichi tank restoration and development work with Minister S.P. Velumani participating in the ground-breaking ceremony at the tank bund.

A press release from the Corporation said that over the next 18 months, the Corporation would restore the tank, including the portion on the east that was truncated by Coimbatore-Pollachi Road. It would construct one or two sewage treatment plant(s) to treat two million litres sewage that flowed into the tank from around 15 inlet channels.

The number of treatment plants would depend on how the Corporation chose to bring together the inlet pipelines after connecting the underground sewer lines to the underground sewerage system, said sources familiar with the project.

The release said the Corporation would construct 5.5-km bicycling and walking track along the entire length of the bund, install ornamental lights, erect a pole to hoist the National Flag, construct two eco-friendly community halls, build three synthetic turf for children to play, set up 47 shops for eateries and snack bars.

It also said the civic body would also place four large solar panels, erect 36 towers for small windmills and provide people with special sunset points. They would be in addition to the seven watch tower for security personnel.

The sources said the objective was to turn the Kurichi tank into not just a place of recreation but also a place where the wetland ecosystem was conserved as the development proposal laid emphasis on preserving its environment.