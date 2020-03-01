Corporation starts fixing smart water meters at R.S. Puram

After completing most of the work on the distribution system to improve water supply under the 24x7 drinking water supply improvement scheme, the Coimbatore Corporation has started fixing smart water meters.

Sources familiar with the development said, the company that the Corporation had tasked with implementing the scheme – Suez India Pvt. Ltd. - had started the work to fix the meters on East Periasamy Road.

It would fix 200 meters of three varieties – 100 of the multi-jet variety and 50 each of ultrasonic and electromagnetic – at as many houses to study their performance. After a trial period of six to nine months, it would decide which of the meters to be used in other parts of the core city of 60 wards.

The meters would automatically transmit to a server the water consumed by the residents to arrive at the water charges.

The reason for fixing just 200 meters and having the trial period was to chose the best meter available in the market as the Corporation would be fixing thousands of meters in the 60 wards. The sources also said the Corporation had another option as well – to fix just the meters without the advanced metering infrastructure and later add it. It was the advanced metering infrastructure that helped in transmitting to the server the volume of water consumed by houses.

While this was automation on the consumption front – at the consumers’ end – the Corporation through Suez India Pvt. Ltd. - would also fix automated water meters in the distribution system to study the quantity of water flowing into tanks, the outflow, the pressure of flow and level of water in the tanks.

In R.S. Puram, the Corporation is to install over 5,600 meters.