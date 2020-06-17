Corporation shuts mill, turns workers’ quarters into quarantine zone

17 June 2020 23:19 IST

After two employees test positive

Coimbatore Corporation on Wednesday shut a mill and turned into a quarantined area the workers’ quarters in R.G. Pudur, near Chinniampalayam, after two workers tested positive.

According to sources, a kin of the two workers had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The kin, an employee of a transport company, stayed with his mother, and his brother lived next door in the quarters.

The brother and mother of the person are employees of the mill.

The Corporation, therefore, had to shut the mill and seal off the workers’ quarters with 26 houses. On Wednesday, the Corporation lifted samples from all the 250 mill workers, the sources added.

The Corporation also carried disinfection measures in the area and in other parts of the city where people had tested positive and returned from abroad, the sources added.