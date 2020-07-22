Corporation shifts vegetable market to Ukkadam bus stand

COIMBATORE
Coimbatore Corporation has shifted the Lorry Pet vegetable market back to the Ukkadam Bus Stand after a person in the area had died due to COVID-19.
Sources familiar with the development said a few of the traders had shifted to the Bus Stand by Wednesday afternoon. The rest would shift on Thursday morning. Until further orders, the vegetable traders would have to set shop there.
The Corporation’s move came even as a section of people there attempted to stage a protest demanding that the civic body shift the market and disinfect the area. They said that the death due to COVID-19 of a scrap iron merchant at the market there, the heavy movement of people through Lorry Pet made them place the demand.
In another COVID-19 related development, the Corporation had closed down the Pattu Nool Urban Primary Health Centre after a worker had tested positive. The civic body officials said the Centre would remain shut on Thursday and Friday for disinfection.
The day also saw the Corporation seal five meat and chicken shop near Thadagam Road after a flying squad found violation of the physical distancing norms.
