Corporation serves notices on Singanallur TNHB Colony residents

Coimbatore Corporation officials on Monday served notices on all the 960 flat owners in the Singanallur TNHB Colony saying it proposes to demolish the dilapidated flats or fence the area to prevent loss of lives and property.

The Corporation said that during an inspection of the Colony it found out that the flats were severely damaged, and were about to collapse any time. As it posed a threat to the lives of people and safety of nearby properties, the Corporation said it was serving the notice under Section 327 of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Act, 1981. It proposed to either demolish or fence the place in the next 15 days and if people failed to cooperate, it would initiate appropriate action, including criminal action.

The area residents said the civic body had served the notice on all the 960 flat owners, including the 360 owners who had vacated their houses fearing safety. In such flats, the Corporation had stuck the notices on the door.

The residents said they wanted the district administration to take steps to finalise the agreement guaranteeing new houses that they would have to ink with the Tamil Nadu Housing Board. Unless the administration took the steps and also helped them get shifting allowance and rent allowance for the next two years, their vacating the dilapidated flats would have no meaning.

And, the administration should do it within the 15 days deadline because if the residents were to move to rent alternative accommodation in other parts of the city, it would be difficult to regroup them to decide on the next course of action.