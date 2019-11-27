Corporation serves notice on private hospital

Coimbatore Corporation has served notice on Kongunad Hospitals Pvt. Ltd. for alleged violation of building rules.

The Assistant Commissioner, Central Zone, in a reply to the Right to Information Act application filed by Tatabad 11th Street Residents’ Welfare Association Secretary K. Ramasubramanian, said that the Corporation had served notice on the hospital after considering the building unauthorised construction after it had failed to furnish the building plan approval for regularisation.

The Assistant Commissioner had also said that to regularise unauthorised, deviated or combined regularisation, the hospital had paid ₹ 1.42 lakh in December 2002.

Likewise, the Local Planning Authority's Member Secretary in-charge had also issued a notice on October 1, 2019 to the hospital asking it to remove within 30 days unauthorised construction and seek approval for construction.

The Member Secretary in-charge had said that regarding construction at the hospital’s annexe building, the Agency had sent a notice in August 2018 asking it to vacate the building and stop usage.

The Directorate of Town and Country Planning had sent two letters – dated July 5, 2017 and November 21, 2017 the Agency had sent another letter in May 2018 seeking a few details but the hospital had not furnished those, the Member Secretary in-charge said and added that during inspection the Agency found that hospital and canteen functioned without authorisation.

This was in violation of the Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, the officer said and after pointing to violation of setback area, asked the hospital to demolish the unauthorised construction.

And, if it failed to do so, the Agency would lock and seal the premises, recover equipment and machinery, recover the cost for doing so and initiate legal action.