Corporation sees increase in ground water consumption

From the time the nation went into lockdown, the Coimbatore Corporation has been seeing an increase in groundwater consumption.

Corporation sources familiar with the development say the civic body has seen an increase in consumption during these days as members of the public have been placing request to operate a little longer the motors attached to borewells to supply groundwater for longer than usual.

The request has translated into a 10% increase in ground water consumption.

Through contractors, the Corporation operates more than 2,000 borewells to supply groundwater to residents in the city’s 100 wards. The motors attached to the borewells run anywhere between three to eight hours a day, depending on the number of public taps and dependent houses.

Now, based on the increased demand, the Corporation has asked the contractors to operate the motors half-an-hour to an hour more, the sources say.

The increased demand is on account of people spending longer than usual hours at home and using water to bathe twice or wash hands frequently.

But, the increased demand is no reason for panic because the groundwater situation this year is comfortable and water yield from almost all the borewells has been good.

On the drinking water supply front, the Corporation sources say there has been no significant increase. The supply from both Siruvani and Pilloor reservoirs is good and adequate to help the city sail through the summer.