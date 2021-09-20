Corporation seals two buildings

Coimbatore Corporation on Monday sealed two buildings that were being constructed in violation of approved plan.

A release from the civic body said Town Planning wing officials in the Central Zone sealed a building on Vinayagar Kovil Street in Rathinapuri in Ward 48 as the land owner was constructing four floors with 16 houses, which was in violation of the permission given for two floors and four houses.

The officials also sealed another house on the same street where the land owner was constructing a building with four floors with nine houses as against the approval given for two floors and three houses.

In another development, Corporation officials took possession of a 39 cent reserved site in Sri Ramakrisna Layout in Ward 32.

Sources said the layout promoter had prepared a bogus layout sketch by hiding the approved layout plan and regularised the layout to usurp the 39 cents. A team led by Executive Engineer S. Ravichandran inspected the place, measured the site earmarked for public purpose and took possession of it by placing a board.