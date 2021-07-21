Corporation seals shops

Coimbatore Corporation late on Tuesday night sealed two shops in Central Zone on charges of violating the State Government’s COVID-19 lockdown restriction.

According to sources, during routine check by flying squad formed for enforcing the lockdown restriction, it found a furniture shop on Variety Hall Road and an electrical goods shop near the Avinashi Road flyover functioning beyond the stipulated 9 p.m. deadline.

The team asked the workers there to vacate the premises and later sealed them. The shop owners would have to pay fine to the Corporation to have the shops reopened.

The sources said keeping open shops beyond 9 p.m. was increasingly visible in several commercial parts of the city and wanted shopkeepers to strictly adhere to the Government-given lockdown restriction.

Members of the public not wearing mask was another common violation that flying squads found across the city, the sources said and added that in Central Zone alone the officials collected ₹22,000 to ₹25,000 a day in fine from those not wearing mask.

The Corporation said it was important that people wore mask and observed all the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, especially at a time when a third wave was predicted.

The Corporation on Wednesday night sealed three shops at Hope's College, Avinashi Road, as authorities led by Assistant Commissioner, East Zone, R. Rangarajan, found them doing business beyond 9 p.m. The shops were a bakery, textile shop and one selling utensils, the sources added.