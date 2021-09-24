Corporation seals building

Town Planning wing officials of Coimbatore Corporation on Thursday sealed a building in Central Zone for violation.

Assistant Town Planning Officer, Central Zone, A. Babu said based on instructions from Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara he led a team to seal the building on VCV Road, near Devangapet, in Ward 25.

The owner of the building that was nearing completion had constructed more than the area permitted in the approved plan.

The Corporation had permitted construction of ground plus two floors for 648 sq.m. for two dwelling units.

But the owner had constructed ground plus three storeyed structure with six dwelling units, Mr. Babu said and added it was 100% violation. He had sealed it before the owner could start using the building as it was only a few weeks away from completion, he added.