Corporation schools receive copies of Abdul Kalam’s book

Students of Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School at Ramakrishnapuram received copies of a book penned by former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in an event organised by The Hindu's Read and Rise initiative and VKC Group here on Friday.

The event, which was the launch of VKC Group's corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative titled ‘Mattram’ (Change), was attended by Mahesh Kanagaraj, Assistant Commissioner (Central Zone), Coimbatore Corporation. In his address as the chief guest, he cited examples of leaders who came up in life despite their humble backgrounds. Mr. Mahesh said that the book En Vaazhvil Tirukkural (Tirukkural In My Life) will serve as a great inspiration for today’s younger generation.

The initiative aims to give 10,000 copies of the book worth ₹9 lakhs to 20 select Corporation schools in the city, according to a press release. In his presidential address, N. Desikan, Supply Chain Management Head of VKC Group, told the students that the habit of reading would help them in developing their imagination, hence allowing them to dream big. He also expressed his happiness to partner with The Hindu's Read and Rise initiative, the release said.

P. Palaiammal, Headmistress of the school; A. Michaelraj, Corporation Education Officer (incharge); Binu Rajendran, Director; Deepak Govindan, Chief Financial Officer and Jitender Sharma, Marketing Head were present at the event.