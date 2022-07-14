Corporation schools in Salem to get better infrastructure: Mayor

Mayor A. Ramachandran holding a review meeting with members of the Education Standing Committee in Salem on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

July 14, 2022 17:54 IST

Mayor A. Ramachandran said steps would to taken to improve the infrastructure in corporation schools. At a reivew meeting with Education Standing Committee members here on Thursday, the Mayor said that basic amenities for the schools are essential and l steps would be taken to develop infrastructure facilities for the schools.

Based on the views of the committee members, inspections would be conducted in corporation schools, Mr. Ramachandran said.. In Salem, 96 schools are maintained by the corporation, including 51 primary schools, 29 middle schools, nine high schools, and seven higher secondary schools. The meeting discussed providing additional class rooms, computers, lab facilities, drinking water, toilets, libraries, playing ground and constructing compound walls.

The Mayor also asked the officials to look into getting funds from the public under Namakku Naame Thittam, Corporate Social Responsibility funds, special funds from the government or from corporation funds to provide these facilities for the schools. Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi, City Engineer G. Ravi, Education Standing Committee chairman R.P. Murugan, members N. Palanisamy, P.L. Palanisamy, R. Saravanan, R. Amsa, Rajeswari, P.S. Jayasree, S. Punitha, and officials from the Corporation took part in the meeting.

