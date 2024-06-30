GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Corporation schools in Coimbatore embrace traditional arts

School authorities attribute the demand for traditional arts in extracurricular activities to the increasing number of state-sponsored competitions

Updated - June 30, 2024 07:29 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 05:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Avantika Krishna

To enhance cultural engagement among students, around 10 Corporation schools in Coimbatore will incorporate traditional arts into the extracurricular offerings for the ongoing academic year.

The traditional activities will include Silambam (traditional martial art), Kummi (folk dance), Kolaattam (dance with sticks), and Poikaal Kuthirai Aattam (folk dance featuring horse costumes).

In 2024, the Coimbatore Corporation made it mandatory for each school to introduce at least two new extracurricular activities. However, in a notable trend, the civic body witnessed an upward trend in requests for traditional arts, which only two schools included previously.

School authorities believe the trend could be a result of the expanding array of State-sponsored competitions available to school students, such as the ‘Kalai Ilakiya Vizha’ and the annual ‘Kalai Tiruvizha,’ where students from Cheran Ma. Nagar and Neelikonampalayam Corporation schools have previously achieved acclaim.

“This move is part of broader efforts to preserve local cultural heritage and with new competitions, students have an opportunity to be recognised State-wide,” said a school monitoring committee (SMC) member at the Maniyakarampalayam Corporation Higher Secondary School.

However, schools have not yet finalised a clear plan to hire resource personnel for these positions. “To address this challenge, SMCs plan to hire temporary staff and volunteers specialising in these art forms, in schools where physical education teachers lack expertise,” said CCMC Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / school / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.