Corporation schools in Coimbatore embrace traditional arts

To enhance cultural engagement among students, around 10 Corporation schools in Coimbatore will incorporate traditional arts into the extracurricular offerings for the ongoing academic year.

The traditional activities will include Silambam (traditional martial art), Kummi (folk dance), Kolaattam (dance with sticks), and Poikaal Kuthirai Aattam (folk dance featuring horse costumes).

In 2024, the Coimbatore Corporation made it mandatory for each school to introduce at least two new extracurricular activities. However, in a notable trend, the civic body witnessed an upward trend in requests for traditional arts, which only two schools included previously.

School authorities believe the trend could be a result of the expanding array of State-sponsored competitions available to school students, such as the ‘Kalai Ilakiya Vizha’ and the annual ‘Kalai Tiruvizha,’ where students from Cheran Ma. Nagar and Neelikonampalayam Corporation schools have previously achieved acclaim.

“This move is part of broader efforts to preserve local cultural heritage and with new competitions, students have an opportunity to be recognised State-wide,” said a school monitoring committee (SMC) member at the Maniyakarampalayam Corporation Higher Secondary School.

However, schools have not yet finalised a clear plan to hire resource personnel for these positions. “To address this challenge, SMCs plan to hire temporary staff and volunteers specialising in these art forms, in schools where physical education teachers lack expertise,” said CCMC Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran.