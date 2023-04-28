ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation school teachers in Erode begin campaign for admissions

April 28, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Teachers from the Corporation Middle School on S.K.C. Road distributing pamphlets to residents at Anna Nagar in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

 Teachers from the Corporation Middle School on S.K.C. Road began a door-to-door campaign to woo parents and admit their wards in their school for the academic year 2023-24.

Led by school headmistress K. Sumathi, nine teachers accompanied by two special teachers from kindergarten and volunteers under the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, distributed pamphlets and explained various government schemes for students and the infrastructure available in their school.

Under the theme ‘Let us admit our children in government schools and plan our future’, teachers met parents at Anna Nagar and streets in the Stoney Bridge area at Surampatti. They said admissions for both Tamil and English mediums had begun for Classes from L.K.G. to VIII from April 17 and explained to the parents that the government was offering students uniforms, notebooks, bags and other essentials for education free of cost.

The teachers said their school also gave importance to extracurricular activities and asked the parents to admit their wards in their school. Spot admissions were also done while parents were also requested to visit the school.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US