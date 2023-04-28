Corporation school teachers in Erode begin campaign for admissions

April 28, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - ERODE

Teachers from the Corporation Middle School on S.K.C. Road began a door-to-door campaign to woo parents and admit their wards in their school for the academic year 2023-24.

Led by school headmistress K. Sumathi, nine teachers accompanied by two special teachers from kindergarten and volunteers under the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, distributed pamphlets and explained various government schemes for students and the infrastructure available in their school.

Under the theme ‘Let us admit our children in government schools and plan our future’, teachers met parents at Anna Nagar and streets in the Stoney Bridge area at Surampatti. They said admissions for both Tamil and English mediums had begun for Classes from L.K.G. to VIII from April 17 and explained to the parents that the government was offering students uniforms, notebooks, bags and other essentials for education free of cost.

The teachers said their school also gave importance to extracurricular activities and asked the parents to admit their wards in their school. Spot admissions were also done while parents were also requested to visit the school.