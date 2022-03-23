Corporation school in Tiruppur launches mobile applications for parents, teachers

Tiruppur Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar (fourth right) launching the mobile applications for parents and teachers at Corporation Primary School at Pooluvampatti in Tiruppur on Wednesday’

In a novel initiative, a Corporation school in Tiruppur on Wednesday launched mobile applications for parents and teachers to share updates pertaining to the school and educational videos for students.

Tiruppur Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar unveiled the application 'Parents App' and 'Teachers App' during the introductory event held at Corporation Primary School in Pooluvampatti. A press release from Tiruppur Corporation said that the Mayor commended the school for utilising modern technology for educational purposes. The applications would serve the students as a digital diary and would take their learning to the next level, Mr. Dinesh Kumar added.

Deputy Mayor R. Balasubramaniam, Chief Educational Officer for Tiruppur district R. Ramesh, school headmistress Arokiya Jasmin Mala and other officials from Tiruppur Corporation and Department of School Education participated in the event. Inaugurated in 1954, the primary school has 865 students and 11 teachers, according to the release.

P. Manikanda Prabu, a teacher from the school, said that the Android-based mobile applications were developed free of cost by a Chennai-based firm. “Seeing our enrolment and performance, they developed [the applications] for free,” he said. The applications will act as a digital interface between parents and teacher, wherein the teachers can inquire the parents about the attendance of students and share timetable and other school-related information, while the parents shall inform the teachers about their children taking leave through the application.

Besides, videos from Kalvi Tholaikatchi will also be available to the parents through the applications, Mr. Prabu said. The primary school organised meetings to discuss with the parents about these mobile applications. “We found that nearly 90% of the parents had Android smartphones,” he said. Development of these applications began in November 2021 and was completed in February this year, he added.