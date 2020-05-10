Corporation resumes work at multi-level car parking site

After suspending construction of the multi-level car parking (MLCP) on D.B. Road, R.S. Puram, the Coimbatore Corporation resumed work, a few days ago. The Corporation had stopped work in the third week of March after the State Government imposed lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

By then, the Corporation had completed the foundation work and had around 50 labourers working on the project.

After suspending work for over a month, the Corporation resumed work about a week ago after the Government eased some of the lockdown restrictions by allowing construction provided labourers were available at the site.

₹40.78 crore project

Using the opportunity, the Corporation had resumed work on the ₹40.78 crore project and had seen some progress in construction. Now, work was on to construct concrete pillars to raise the first floor, said sources familiar with the development.

The Corporation had managed to find workers in and around the city and had housed them at the site, providing food and shelter. It had also given them mask and other personal protection equipment while asking them to maintain personal distancing to the extent possible.

The suspension of construction for over a month and uncertainty over the arrival of a few mechanical devices would push the deadline by three to four months. And, in all probability, the Corporation could throw open the MLCP after July 2021, the sources said.

The Corporation had placed orders for a few devices with a company that had its manufacturing facility in China. The devices were what would make the MLCP an automated one, the sources explained.

The Corporation had taken up the ground-plus-four-storey MLCP work with funds under the Smart Cities Mission to house 370 cars to ease congestion on D.B. Road.