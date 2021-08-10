Corporation removes roadside textile shops

Erode

10 August 2021 23:50 IST

Roadside textile shops outside E.K.M. Abdul Gani textile market at Panneerselvam was removed by the corporation here on Tuesday.

With COVID-19 cases continuing to be on the rise, District Collector H. Krishnanunni on August 7 announced regulations to control the spread, including closure of shops in crowded areas on weekends. Eswaran Kovil Street, TVS Street, Gandhiji Road, Brindha Street, Old Central Theater Road, Manikoondu, RKV Road were crowded with people during most of the time due to the presence of textile shops, textile showrooms, grocery shops and other commercial establishments.

The weekly textile market that begins from Monday night and closes by Tuesday night were not conducted in the past four months. Currently, textile shops in the Gani market are allowed to function only during the day time. After the restrictions came into force from August 9, the corporation had asked textile traders to ensure that their shops are not crowded. Also, textile shops were not allowed to function on roadsides where people gather in large numbers.

On Tuesday, despite warnings, many shopkeepers were found running their shops on roadsides at Panneerselvam and corporation officials with the help of police personnel removed them. Public address system was used to alert and warn the shopkeepers to ensure that they followed all the norms. Shops were warned of imposition of fine and also sealing if they failed to follow the norms.