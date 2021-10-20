Corporation removes encroachments

COIMBATORE

20 October 2021 22:53 IST

Coimbatore Corporation on Wednesday removed encroachments near Sungam junction. Central Zone Town Planning wing officials led by Assistant Town Planning Officer A. Babu removed 32 tile and thatched roofed houses that were on State Government land to facilitate the construction of the flyover on Trichy Road.

The portion of the flyover on Sungam Bypass Road that involved construction of columns and beams near Sungam junction had not taken off because the houses had to be removed first. The Corporation had removed the houses to facilitate the flyover construction.

The work started around 10.30 a.m. and was continuing well into the evening as rain hampered operation. For the occupants of 32 houses, the Corporation through the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board had provided alternative accommodation at the latter’s tenement in Pillukadu, near Ukkadam.

The sources said the Corporation would continue with demolishing the remaining 60-odd houses in the locality but that would be only after the alternative accommodation was ready.