Corporation removes encroachments in Erode

Published - May 17, 2024 06:30 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Encroachments being removed in Municipal Colony Road in Erode on Friday.

Encroachments being removed in Municipal Colony Road in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Corporation officials on Friday removed concrete structures that were constructed by encroaching the road space at the Municipal Colony area.

Officials, with the help of an earthmover, removed the structures that were built by shopkeepers and building owners in the area. Officials said notices were already served to the land owners asking them to remove the encroachments. Since they failed to respond, the civic body carried out an eviction drive and added that the drive would continue in the coming days. The debris were removed in tractors by the civic body.

