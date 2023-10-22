Corporation readies 80% of rainwater harvesting structures in Coimbatore

October 22, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Corporation, as of September, completed the construction of 80% of the 1,000 planned rainwater harvesting structures in the city.

While most of these structures are situated in police stations, government offices and Corporation-owned buildings, the civic body is pushing to get apartment complexes and villas to set up common rainwater harvesting systems for the community to use.

“We are yet to start repair work for existing structures. Water meter readers and water supply engineers will be checking each ward to find out where repair works need to be carried out,” an official from the engineering department said.

As per a survey conducted by the Corporation in 2014, all houses built after 2005 have the approval to build rainwater harvesting structures on rooftops. “We built the structure in 2015, but maintenance is difficult. It requires regular cleaning and replacement of parts which are expensive,” said P. Sudakaran, Head of Gandhipuram Phase 1 Residents Welfare Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation has also planned to survey low-lying areas in the city to build bigger drains that can prevent water logging. It hopes to complete this before the onset of North-East Monsoon in November.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.