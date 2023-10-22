HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Corporation readies 80% of rainwater harvesting structures in Coimbatore

October 22, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore Corporation plans to rope in apartments and villas to set up rainwater harvesting structures before monsoon begins this year.

Coimbatore Corporation plans to rope in apartments and villas to set up rainwater harvesting structures before monsoon begins this year. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Coimbatore Corporation, as of September, completed the construction of 80% of the 1,000 planned rainwater harvesting structures in the city.

While most of these structures are situated in police stations, government offices and Corporation-owned buildings, the civic body is pushing to get apartment complexes and villas to set up common rainwater harvesting systems for the community to use.

“We are yet to start repair work for existing structures. Water meter readers and water supply engineers will be checking each ward to find out where repair works need to be carried out,” an official from the engineering department said.

As per a survey conducted by the Corporation in 2014, all houses built after 2005 have the approval to build rainwater harvesting structures on rooftops. “We built the structure in 2015, but maintenance is difficult. It requires regular cleaning and replacement of parts which are expensive,” said P. Sudakaran, Head of Gandhipuram Phase 1 Residents Welfare Committee.

The Corporation has also planned to survey low-lying areas in the city to build bigger drains that can prevent water logging. It hopes to complete this before the onset of North-East Monsoon in November.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.