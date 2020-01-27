Corporation razes temple on Periyakulam bund

Coimbatore Corporation, a couple of days ago, razed down a temple on the Ukkadam Periyakulam bund.

According to sources, the civic body razed down the temple situated on the north-eastern corner of the bund, opposite the fish market, to facilitate the progress of the lake development work it had taken up under the Smart Cities Mission.

The temple, estimated to be around 50 years old, measured 40 feet by 20 feet and was in use at the time of demolition.

The sources said the Corporation had engaged in talks with the people who worshipped there and explained to them that it was an illegal construction and it was necessary to demolish the structure to continue working on the lake development project.

Though they were initially reluctant, the people agreed to the Corporation’s demand and removed the idols before the demolition.

The sources also said that the Corporation had not made an offer to provide an alternative land because it was a temple built encroaching the Periyakulam. Besides, the Corporation had demolished the houses of the people who worshipped there as their houses too were on encroached land.