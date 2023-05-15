Coimbatore Corporation proposes to reduce UGD usage charges for houses within 600 sq.ft.

May 15, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST

The Corporation council has proposed to reduce the Underground Drainage usage charge for houses within 600 sq.ft. A resolution in this connection was passed at the general meeting here on Monday.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the existing deposit amount was ₹10,000 as per the council resolution passed in November 2022. The present deposit rate is ₹ 7,500. The proposal for the other residential and commercial complexes would be submitted to the State, he added.

The resolution enlisting the funds required for refurbishing the stalls in MGR vegetable market, Anna market and Sundarapuram tomato market at a total cost of ₹ 807 lakh of which ₹403.5 lakh from the Central government and the rest from the Corporation general funds was passed by at the meeting. .

A resolution to inspect the road works under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project (TURIP) project by a private agency acting as third party was also passed during the meeting. “Earlier a state and national level inspection was conducted at the rural level and now the government has introduced it for the city corporations. This is a State government-prescribed norm to ensure transparency,” the Commissioner said.

The councillors also requested for regular maintenance of streetlights. They also expressed concern over haphazard dumping of garbage by people on the roadsides.

As many as 73 of the total 75 resolutions were approved at the general council meeting that was presided over by Corporation Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar.