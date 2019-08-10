‘Corporation promises 100% segregated waste collection by June 2020’

Coimbatore Corporation has assured the State Monitoring Committee of National Green Tribunal for Solid Waste Management in Tamil Nadu that it would ensure 100% segregated waste collection by June 2020, the Committee Chairperson Justice (retd.) P. Jyothimani said here on Friday.

“Though the Corporation should have started collecting waste in segregated fashion over a year ago, it has assured that it will do so by June 2020. This is a positive move. And, the Committee will continue to monitor the Corporation’s progress,” he said addressing reporters after a meeting with Corporation officials and activists who had filed a case against the civic body before the National Green Tribunal.

The Corporation had promised collection of 50% waste in segregated fashion by December 2019, to take it 70% by March 2020 and collection of all waste as dry and wet waste by June 2020, said V. Eswaran, one of the petitioners in the case.

To aid the collection of waste in segregated fashion, the Corporation said it would soon deploy 102 vehicles that would go door-to-door, covering all the households. It needed another 250 vehicles to buy, which the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration had promised financial support, Justice (retd.) Mr. Jyothimani said.

Regarding the accumulated (legacy) waste that remained in the open at the Vellalore yard, the Corporation had said it planned to process the waste by bio-mining. A solid waste management expert from Anna University would visit the Vellalore yard in the next few days and based on his recommendations, the Corporation would float tender for the purpose.

The Corporation, the Chairperson said, had also promised to reduce by more than half the quantity of waste that reached Vellalore as it would soon process wet, organic waste locally at its micro composting centres.

In response to a question on fire outbreaks in the dump yard, he said that the Committee had asked the civic body to put an end. After a fire broke out a few months ago, the Corporation had compartmentalised the waste into grids for easy movement of fire tenders and water tankers, which was an appreciable step.

And, as a part of the Committee's next sitting in September in Coimbatore, it would hold a public hearing, he added.