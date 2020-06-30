Corporation, police remove vegetable lorries from Kavundampalayam yard

Coimbatore Corporation on Tuesday seized lorries at the old Kavundampalayam dump yard after it found that the traders from the now-closed MGR Wholesale Vegetable Market illegally used the premises to unload and load vegetables.

The Corporation handed over 10 lorries to the Thudiyalur Police and lodged a complaint.

Sources familiar with the developments said on Tuesday that the Corporation officials in West Zone received an information that traders were directing the lorries with the vegetables meant for them to the yard as the Coimbatore City and Rural police had prevented them from loading and unloading goods on Mettupalayam Road.

The Corporation had shut the Market last week after a few traders had tested positive for COVID-19.

Based on the tip-off, the Corporation officials prevented the traders from unloading the goods – most of which were tomatoes and potatoes from Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The sources said that it was illegal on the part of traders to gather people to conduct business as a few among them had tested positive for COVID-19 and illegally use the yard.

Strictly speaking the traders had trespassed on a Corporation premises.

The sources said though the Corporation was considering throwing the dump yard as an alternative location for the wholesale vegetable traders, it was wrong on their part to use the place without permission.

The Corporation at present was cleaning the area and levelling the ground.

The traders said in its action at the MGR Wholesale Vegetable Market the Corporation had deviated from its past practise in that whenever it had closed down a market during the COVID-19 lockdown it had first provided an alternative location.

Now by closing both the MGR Wholesale Vegetable Market and the makeshift retail market on Ramalingam Chettiar Hr. Sec. School on Alagesan Road, Saibaba Colony, the Corporation was forcing the traders to take all the vegetables meant for the district to T.K. Market, off Raja Street.

This would only result in the crowding of the T.K. Market, thereby increasing the chances of the spread of COVID-19.

At the T.K. Market, the reopening of which the Corporation had permitted only about 10 days ago, there was overcrowding because retail vegetable traders and grocers thronged the place to buy vegetables.

There was a need to regulate vehicle movement and parking near the Market but both the Corporation and Coimbatore City Police had so far failed to do so.

The Corporation allowing only one market to function in the city also went against the State government’s advice asking people to travel not more than 2 km to buy essential goods. What the city needed was more, localised markets and not centralisation, the sources said and wanted the Corporation to take steps to provide an alternative venue to both the wholesale and retail vegetable market traders.