Corporation plans vending zones to decongest busy areas in Coimbatore city

The civic body has planned to work with the traffic police to identify the possible areas where vending zones could be created. | Photo Credit: File photo

July 03, 2022 18:02 IST

In a move to decongest the busy areas of the city, the civic body plans to set up dedicated vending zones in all the five zones of the city.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap told The Hindu that the Corporation has planned to conduct a feasibility study on a preliminary basis to decongest the busy areas of the city. “Places such as Town Hall, Ukkadam and Ramanathapuram would be taken in to consideration on a preferential basis,” he said.

The Commissioner said the civic body planned to work with the traffic police to identify the possible areas where vending zones could be created. Greater Chennai Corporation and a few other crporations in the country had created vending zones that were successful.

The Corporation called for fresh tenders to conduct survey on street vendors and to derive a city street vending plan along with Detailed Implementation Plan (DIP) under the support to urban street vendors scheme of the National Urban Livelihoods Mission.

S.M. Ubaidu Rahman, president of the Coimbatore Street Vendors’ Committee, said that 10 such places were identified by the local body in 2020. “Because of COVID-19, we were not able to proceed further,” he added.

The Corporation carried out surveys to create vending zones earlier. The street vendors in the city demanded fresh surveys and demarcations as the earlier one was done to favour a few, they alleged.

Mr. Rahman also said, “If the Corporation could create 10 vending zones, two in each zone, that would give enormous opportunity for marketing in the city.” The vending zones would become a centralised hub to purchase all the materials and benefit both the vendors and the consumers.

The Corporation had issued bilingual identity cards to 6,169 street vendors in the city since 2016 and acknowledgement slips to 17,815 vendors who were selling fruits and vegetables on push carts.