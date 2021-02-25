Corporation plans to tie-up with TNAU, SACON

Coimbatore

25 February 2021 00:12 IST

The project is taken to conserve biodiversity in the tanks it had taken under Smart Cities Mission

As it goes about developing bunds, installing beautification structures and play materials and laying bicycle tracks on the tanks it had taken up for development under the Smart Cities Mission, the Coimbatore Corporation is also engaged in conserving their biodiversity.

To do it the right way the civic body plans to enter into a tie-up with the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) and Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON), say N. Rajakumar, Chief Executive Officer, Coimbatore Smart City Ltd.

“The lake development project is not only about beautifying the place to attract people but also develop wetland ecosystem and conserve biodiversity so that avian visitors also go the tanks.”

In this regard, the Corporation is talking to the TNAU so as to control water weeds. And, it is talking to SACON to attract birds. And, it is keen on doing this because it wants the public to also have an understanding of the importance of waterbodies in biodiversity.

Besides, it wants to public to connect with the water body, feel a sense of ownership and overall turn into a prime place of attraction for the city.

TNAU Vice-Chancellor N. Kumar says that the Corporation has also broached on the topic of open a part of its wetland farms, opposite the Krishnampathy Tank, for public to learn about certain aspects of agriculture.

The University is also open to the idea and is particularly keen to show its integrated farming system, which is a part of the 50-acre farm, says a source, adding that the Corporation’s idea seems to be that the Krishnampathy Tank, the integrated farm and the University’s botanical garden will be a kind of a mini tourist circuit.

The sources also add that when this idea comes to fruition in the from an MoU between the Corporation and TNAU, the latter’s insect museum, which is one of a kind in the State, may also be a part of it.

A few more such proposals are in place to connect with the people and work with other government departments, Mr. Kumar adds.