Corporation plans to decongest Coimbatore city, sends proposal for seven scheme roads

April 25, 2024 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

To decongest city roads, Coimbatore Corporation has sent proposal for seven scheme roads to the Town and Country Planning Department.

This comes as an answer to the persistent pleas of social activists for years together. The Corporation has drawn up a proposal for seven scheme roads of which three roads are awaiting nod from the Town and Country Planning Department in the first phase.

The proposals are for scheme roads in Singanallur, Kovaipudur, Vilankurichi, Kurichi, Vadavalli, Saravanampatti and Chinnavedampatti. The first scheme road is from Aishwarya Nagar to Marudhamalai for 624 metres (30 ft wide), the second is from Saravanampatty to Thudiyalur for one km (60 ft in width). The third road is in Chinnavedapatti from Saravanampatti to Thudiyalur measuring 600 metres. The fourth is from Fun Mall to Sowripalayam (114 mt and 40 mt width), the fifth is in Singanallur for one km measuring 40 ft width and the last road is from Palakkad Road to Kovaipudur for 1.45 km measuring 60 ft width.\

At present, nod is awaited for two roads from Vilankurichi to CODISSIA, each measuring 80 ft and 60 ft, at ₹111 crore, Aishwarya Nagar to Marudhamalai road at ₹4 crore and the third one from Thudiyalur to Anna Nagar via Meenakshi Nagar at ₹3 crore. This road requires 5.5 acres of which 1.8 acres have to be acquired. The authorities expect the road works to begin within two months.

