ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation plans to decongest Coimbatore city, sends proposal for seven scheme roads

April 25, 2024 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

To decongest city roads, Coimbatore Corporation has sent proposal for seven scheme roads to the Town and Country Planning Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes as an answer to the persistent pleas of social activists for years together. The Corporation has drawn up a proposal for seven scheme roads of which three roads are awaiting nod from the Town and Country Planning Department in the first phase.

The proposals are for scheme roads in Singanallur, Kovaipudur, Vilankurichi, Kurichi, Vadavalli, Saravanampatti and Chinnavedampatti. The first scheme road is from Aishwarya Nagar to Marudhamalai for 624 metres (30 ft wide), the second is from Saravanampatty to Thudiyalur for one km (60 ft in width). The third road is in Chinnavedapatti from Saravanampatti to Thudiyalur measuring 600 metres. The fourth is from Fun Mall to Sowripalayam (114 mt and 40 mt width), the fifth is in Singanallur for one km measuring 40 ft width and the last road is from Palakkad Road to Kovaipudur for 1.45 km measuring 60 ft width.\

At present, nod is awaited for two roads from Vilankurichi to CODISSIA, each measuring 80 ft and 60 ft, at ₹111 crore, Aishwarya Nagar to Marudhamalai road at ₹4 crore and the third one from Thudiyalur to Anna Nagar via Meenakshi Nagar at ₹3 crore. This road requires 5.5 acres of which 1.8 acres have to be acquired. The authorities expect the road works to begin within two months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US