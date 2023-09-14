Corporation plans special camps for tax collection

September 14, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With the first half of the 2023-24 fiscal ending soon, people who have to pay property tax, vacant land tax, professional tax, drinking water charges and shops’ rent after October 1, 2023 will have to pay it with an additional one per cent interest. To facilitate tax collection, the Corporation has proposed to organise special camps on September 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The special camps will be held in East Zone in ward No 56 and 57 at Ondipudur Weavers Colony - Sungam maidan, in West Zone Ward 75 Seeranaickenpalayam Netaji Road - Mariamman temple, In South Zone Ward No 87 Vasantham Nagar - Prince Garden, in Ward No 85 Konavaikalpayam - Corporation Elementary School, in North Zone Ward No 11 Janatha Nagar - Surya Gardens, in Ward 19 Maniakarampalayam Amma Canteen, In Central Zone Ward No 62 Saramedu Corporation Elementary School and in Ward No 80 Corporation Elementary School. All the regular tax collection centres will function from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to Corporation Commissioner M. Pratap.

