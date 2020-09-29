Corporation places COVID-19 caution boards across Coimbatore city

‘People in containment zone will not be allowed to move out’

As part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, and warn the public on the penalty for violation of safety guidelines, Coimbatore Corporation has placed caution boards across the city.

Sources in the civic body said the Corporation had placed 500 such boards mentioning the enhanced fine – ₹200 for not wearing mask, ₹ 500 for not following physical distancing norm and ₹500 for spitting in public.

The Corporation has also restored the barricading of a part of or an entire street with over three COVID-19 positive cases, the sources said.

The Corporation said in a press release that barricading would be done for 14 days and disinfection would be carried out, a measure that it had been carrying out.

People within the containment zone would not be allowed to move out and those outside would not be permitted to enter.

As of Tuesday morning, the Corporation had 179 such containment zones with over three cases each, the release said.