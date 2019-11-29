Corporation permission mandatory for cleaning septic tanks

Salem Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh said on Friday that permission from the Corporation was mandatory for cleaning septic tanks, and it should done only in the presence of Corporation officials.

Mr. Sadheesh, City Health Officer K. Parthibhan and other senior Corporation officials inspected tankers used for cleaning septic tanks near Ashok Nagar and checked whether necessary safety equipment were available in the vehicles. Mr. Sadheesh advised workers and vehicle owners on the safety measures to be adopted while cleaning the tanks.

The Commissioner warned against engaging workers to clean tanks in unsafe conditions in residential and commercial premises. Only those with necessary safety equipment and vehicles should be engaged in the cleaning. He said stern action would be taken if the Supreme Court guidelines on safety measures were flouted.

According to Corporation officials, septic tank cleaning vehicle owners have been warned against asking workers to enter septic tanks for cleaning. They have also been asked to inform the Corporation officials at the respective zones before starting the cleaning work. Mr. Sadheesh said that an awareness session on the guidelines for removing septic tank waste and the safety measures to be adopted was held in September and special teams were formed to monitor the work.

Mr. Sadheesh said waste should be treated at Pachapatti sewage treatment plant and it should not be released into storm water drains.