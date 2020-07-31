Corporation orders closure of shops on Shastri Road in Coimbatore city

Coimbatore Corporation has ordered the closure of shops on Shastri Road in Rathinapuri.

Sources said the move followed Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath’s visit to the area on Thursday evening. Mr. Jatavath noticed people crowding near the shops and the impossibility of they observing physical distancing norms because the area was crowded and the streets were narrow.

Another reason was that the area had 20 COVID-19 positive cases in the recent past and the Corporation had cordoned off 11 houses.

Sources also said the Corporation was contemplating imposing similar restriction in Kamarajapuram, off Mettupalayam Road.

To restrict the movement of people and to prevent the spread of disease, barricades were placed on a stretch of Thiyagi Kumaran Street and Raja Street.

Gaming centre fined

A gaming centre at Bharathi Park in the city was fined ₹ 20,000 on Thursday after officials noticed over-crowding and absence of physical distancing.

The centre was open well beyond the Government-permitted time, officials said.