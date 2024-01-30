Corporation officials removed encroachments in Salem New Bus Stand

January 30, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Salem

Salem Corporation officials removed encroachments from the passenger walking path at the Salem New Bus Stand on Tuesday.

The Salem Corporation had permitted 135 shops to operate in the New Bus Stand, which included 48 commercial shops, 56 shops on the platforms, and two hotels. However, numerous shops began occupying the walking path of passengers, and more than 20 eateries were found operating in the bus stand. These eateries were using LPG cylinders and gas stoves to prepare food items at the bus stand, which was a violation of the rules. Following complaints from various people, the Salem Corporation issued a notice to all the shops in October 2023, warning them that their licenses would be cancelled if they continued to use inflammable materials. Recently, in the current month, the corporation sent notices to all the shops, and officials marked the shops encroaching on the space, when they visited the bus stand.

On Tuesday, with police protection, Salem Corporation officials removed the encroachments. Some shopkeepers quarreled with the officials, but the police prevented them.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) Salem urban north district secretary N. Praveen Kumar called the move an eyewash by the Corporation. If it really wanted to maintain the bus stand, the assistant engineer and sanitary inspector should visit the bus stand daily, and should immediately remove or seal any encroachments if they find any, Mr. Praveen added.

