Corporation officials association demands cancellation of Government Order

The Hindu Bureau November 06, 2022 16:33 IST

A release from the Federation said that through order, the State government proposed to reduce the number of officers postings in all the 20 Corporations of the State except Greater Chennai Corporation

The Federation of Tamil Nadu State All Municipal Corporation Officials Association plan to go on strike on November 18 if their demand to quash Government Order 152 of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department was not met. A release from the Federation said that through G.O. 152 the State government proposed to reduce the number of officers postings in all the 20 Corporations of the State, except the Greater Chennai Corporation, from 35,000 to 3,417. This would affect the livelihood of the employees, the release said. The federation, on Sunday, convened a meeting here to discuss the course of action and decided to stage a demonstration in front of all the Corporations on November 9 and 10 to seek the attention of the government, the release said. The office bearers of the federation also planned to meet Minister K.N. Nehru, and Additional Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena demanding cancellation of the GO. If no conclusion was reached in the meeting with the Minister, they will go on strike on November 18, the release said.



