Corporation not to collect security deposit for buildings it approves

Coimbatore Corporation has decided not to collect the security deposit it used to collect at the time of giving building plan approval. A resolution passed at the July council meeting said it would collect security deposit for all buildings except those residential buildings that were not more than 12m in height, that did not have more than three dwelling units or measured more than 750 sq.m., and industrial buildings.

In the resolution, the corporation also decided to return the security deposit for those applicants who had constructed as per the approved plan and obtained building completion certificate. The corporation said it would collect the security deposit as per the provisions of the Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019.

At present, the corporation collected ₹75 per sq.m. for residential buildings and ₹150 a sq.m. for other buildings.

The resolution meant that the corporation would collect security deposit only for those buildings that the Local Planning Authority approved and other buildings, particularly buildings that measured more than 12m in height, had three or more three dwelling units and had an area more than 750 sq.m.

Or, the corporation would not collect security deposit for constructing buildings it approved, said sources. The decision appeared to be quite opposite to what the CREDAI had demanded as the resolution had also recorded the realtors’ and developers’ association’s demand.

It had sought exemption from paying security deposit on applications approved by the Local Planning Authority saying the developers or promoters had to pay security deposit to both the Authority and the corporation.