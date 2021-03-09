Corporation looks at ensuring water supply throughout summer

A day after the Coimbatore Corporation officials held a meeting on Monday with their counterparts in the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board to review the water supply situation in the city and look at ensuring adequate supply throughout the summer, residents from a few localities in Ward 03 staged a protest against poor supply.

The residents from Subramaniampalayam, near Thudiyalur, held empty pots to protest in front of the Thudiyalur office of the Corporation to highlight their plight that they had not received water for over 10 days.

K. Chandrasekaran, a resident and DMK representative, said the Corporation’s poor supply had forced the residents to buy water. He also complained about the civic body’s irregular supply of ground water.

But this was what the Corporation had hoped to avoid at its Monday meeting, said sources that attended the meeting. The sources said the officials from the two organisations explored the possibility of changing the quantity of water the TWAD Board drew from the Siruvani Reservoir but decided against it for now.

With water at 30.18 feet in the in the Reservoir with a full reservoir level of 49.5 feet and the daily withdrawal of 80 million litres a day, the two organisations decided that they would take a call on changing the supply after a fortnight or by the end of March.

One of the reasons cited for not changing the quantity or reducing the daily withdrawal from the Reservoir was that the city could not compensate the quantity to be reduced with water from the Pilloor Reservoir.

With the Corporation skating on thin ice as far as the Pilloor supply went and having diverted Pilloor water to Rathinapuri and Tatabad, the engineers said more diversion was not possible at present. The Corporation supplied Pilloor water to around 45 of the 100 wards.

The sources said the Corporation had also asked the TWAD Board to complete the work to replace the motors in the Kavundampalayam-Vadavalli drinking water supply improvement scheme to ensure continuous supply lest they add to the burden.

The Board was changing 40hp motors with 400hp motors to boost supply. The Board would complete the work in a couple of days and thereafter the two areas would get steady supply of River Bhavani water, they added.

As for the protest in Subramaniampalayam, the sources said with the TWAD Board attending to a leak in the Pilloor line, it was for the Corporation to check for leak or block in the distribution network in those areas. The Corporation was looking into the issue and hopeful of rectifying it within the next water supply, they added.